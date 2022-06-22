Sana prides itself on its "goal-driven" facials, but the experience is refreshingly meditative in a society that too often prioritizes productivity above all else. Sure, you could drop in during your lunch break for a quick refresh, but even a 50-minute facial feels restorative, not rushed. Before commencing, your facialist will have you take a few deep breaths and give you the opportunity to recenter your thoughts. Then you can choose between a guided facial experience, wherein you'll be walked through each step of the process, or a silent session to reclaim a moment of peace. Rates start at $65 for the express 30-minute option and step up to $105 for the 50-minute signature facial and to $175 for the 70-minute SuperGlow or SuperDetox. Add-ons include extra time for extractions, LED light therapy, or a gua sha lymphatic massage. It's a self-care session that will remind you, as Sana's famous selfie mirror avers, "you are blooming."