You've seen it on the news: Hordes from New York and California are descending on our Sunshine State in hopes of trading gray skies and libs for palm trees and populism. If you're acquainted with any of them, they'll probably hit you up for a weekend of couch surfing before they make the move. By all means take them to the beach. But once you've checked off that requisite box, head to Homestead to give them a taste of Old Florida. Hit up Everglades National Park for the obligatory alligator sighting, then take them to Coral Castle (28655 S. Dixie Highway), a house Edward Leedskalnin built entirely of coral rock for his make-believe wife and their nonexistent kids. Shake the creepy feelings with a fruit shake at Robert Is Here (19200 SW 344th Street), and, before you head back to town, stop at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery (30205 SW 217th Avenue) to taste wines made from tropical fruits, chased with a pint of fresh beer at the adjoining brewery.