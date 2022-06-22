Although the manmade atoll pool at Matheson Hammock Park has been around for decades, it was renovated in the spring of 2022. Parts of the round-shaped body of water adjacent to Biscayne Bay were damaged during Hurricane Irma, and Miami-Dade has repaired and reopened the pool hidden behind Redfish by Chef Adrianne. What makes this pool better than any ordinary swimming hole, you ask? It's essentially a saltwater pond that's filled by the tidal movement of the bay. According to the Miami-Dade Parks website, the recent improvements have made the pool more resilient and storm-ready. The project included dredging the bed and repairing the pool's three culverts, as well as maintenance on the interior retaining wall and stone breaker wall. Oh, and they improved the pedestrian walkways. The view from inside is magical: Tall palms line the area in a semicircle, their fronds dancing in the breeze while waves crash against the nearby rocks. The sun's rays sparkle on the crisp blue water. Although it isn't deep, there's a lifeguard on duty to make you feel safe while you enjoy the mini beach. Admission to the park is free, but you need to shell out for parking if you drive there: $5 on weekdays, $7 on weekends and holidays.