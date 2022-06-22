A dive bar isn't merely a place to drink in the middle of the day. You should also get a story — and maybe even a bit of history — with your glass. You'll find all of that and more at Mac's Club Deuce. The bar opened in 1926, many decades before South Beach became a haven for craft cocktails and frozen blender drinks. Of course, you still can't get a smoked rosemary old-fashioned or a pink flamingo surprise (or whatever it is they're pouring these days on Ocean Drive) at Mac's Club Deuce. The Deuce serves up unadorned drinks in a low-key setting. Two of the bar's most famous characters, owner Mac Klein and former frequenter Anthony Bourdain, have since gone to the last call in the sky, and South Beach continues to overdevelop, but the Deuce endures.