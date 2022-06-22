Support Us

Best Ice Cream

Bianco Gelato

Bianco Gelato

The best way to beat the heat is with a frozen treat. Bianco Gelato brings a taste of Italy by transporting a Milanese family recipe to South Florida, with locations in the heart of Coconut Grove and the Shops at Bal Harbour. What, you ask, is it that elevates Bianco Gelato from standard gelato and Ice cream shops? It's their commitment to ingredients, freshly sourced and organic. The flavor profiles please children and adults alike, and in the event not everyone screams for gelato, Bianco also offers sorbets, popsicles, smoothies, baked goods, and (highly recommended!) granitas. Shunning artificial flavors and chemicals and embracing options for vegans and any dietary restrictions, Bianco Gelato is guilt-free. It's the perfect treat for a passeggiata any day of the week.

Best Desserts

Barton G.

Photo courtesy of Barton G.

There's something whimsical about Barton G., the Magic City restaurant with a flair for the dramatic. It's the type of place you go to impress your Tinder date or when you want to feel like every dish you order deserves its own photo shoot. Seriously, where else are you encouraged to pose for pics with a giant fork? That's especially true for dessert, where you can order a Marie Antoinette cotton candy bust — a two-foot-high twist of pink cotton candy "hair" artfully arranged atop a mini-mannequin head that's accompanied by a slice of vanilla cake. Or end it all on a giant note with The "Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all," the most expensive dessert on the menu. A platter's worth of chocolate and bling, it includes a brick-like s'mores-and-dulce-de-leche tart topped with toasted marshmallow meringue that's torched tableside. It's presented beside a giant faux gold brick and delivered by a sparkler-waving server along with a giant hundred-dollar bill for that Insta-worthy glam shot before you dig in.

Best Homemade Pasta

Via Emilia

A slew of contenders have rolled up for this award lately. Suddenly pasta makers — people, not machines — have appeared in restaurant windows and at highly visible perches all across the city. But we're still fans of the original Via Emilia 9 on South Beach, and sibling restaurant Via Emilia Garden in Midtown, where we first encountered Emilia-Romagna-style fresh ravioli, tortellini, tagliatelle, and more, made right there in the dining room, on the spot. After a not-so-brief interruption courtesy of the pandemic, we're happy to see them back rolling, stuffing, and pinching dough, just for us. Well, okay, for other guests, too — if you insist. After all, we can't eat it all — or can we?

Best Farmers' Market

Pinecrest Farmers Market

Pulling into the parking lot at Pinecrest Farmers Market, you know you're in for a special morning. Located adjacent to Pinecrest Gardens park, PFM is nestled amid a lush, green near-wilderness setting. Cooled by the shade of banyans and oaks, stroll through the grounds and browse the wares of about five dozen vendors, offering tropical fruits freshly picked from nearby trees, homemade pastas, locally farmed veggies, hand-dipped candles, and much more.

Best Asian Market

Kim and Lee Oriental Market

Like you, we cringe at the notion of having to leave Miami-Dade County to shop for groceries. That said, we'll do it in a heartbeat for a trip to Kim and Lee Oriental Market in Lauderhill. Known to many as simply "Oriental Market," Kim and Lee is predominantly a Korean grocer, but it's sure to meet your Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai needs as well. If you arrive early enough in the day, there'll still be fresh-made kimbap and japchae, but a word to the wise: It sells out quickly. If you're tardy, though, don't fret. There's also an entire wall of freshly made kimchi and banchan of all types, ranging from snack-size containers to full-on gallons. This place is the closest you'll get to South Korea in South Florida.

Best Place to Dine With Dogs

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

Photo courtesy of Sawa

Anyone on a dating app knows: Your dog is your best date. They're great company, provide plenty of hugs and kisses, and when it comes time to pick a place for dinner, they don't quibble with your choice. That's why Sawa Restaurant & Lounge is the perfect place to treat yourself and your pampered pooch. Located in the Shops at Merrick Park, Sawa has a beautiful outdoor courtyard with bright yellow patio umbrellas that provide shade. You and your furry friend will each have your own dedicated menu. Your pup can start with tapas of gourmet baked biscuits or grain-free jerky strips before digging into the main course: chicken breast, steak kebab, or an Angus burger patty, all fresh off the grill. Add a side of rice (white or brown) and you've got a dish fit for a prince(ss). For dessert, there are frozen doggie cups for your best mate while enjoy ice cream, cake, house-made baklava, or another glass of roe.

Best COVID Redesign

Zuma

billwisserphoto.com

During the pandemic, some of us learned new languages, taught ourselves to play a musical instrument, or picked up a hobby like, say, needlepoint. And the rest of us just became drunken couch potatoes (which, to be fair, sounds like a decent dish). The team behind Zuma got constructive, embarking on a redo to mark the restaurant's tenth anniversary. The izakaya-style spot in the Kimpton Epic Hotel (also newly renovated) near the mouth of the Miami River downtown now features a host stand and DJ booth, both crafted from enormous planks of Indonesian trees. The bar's suspended shelving and acid-etched glass wainscoting is echoed in the hanging bamboo poles and glass façade that leads to the patio. And if you want to sit on the waterfront terrace and relax — it's all new furniture and greenery out there, too.

Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year

Scully's Tavern

Photo courtesy of Scully's Tavern

For more than three decades, Scully's Tavern was a neighborhood restaurant for Kendallites looking to relax with a drink, eat some good grub, and hang with friends. Chris and Cassandra "Cass" Hirsh worked side by side every day. Over the years, customers became family. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, Chris and Cass would lay out a massive spread for employees, customers, and residents. Turkeys, hams, and all the fixings would be free to anyone who wanted to partake. The restaurant was known for its generous spirit — and for its scampi wings, which became somewhat of a local legend. But Chris died after a brief illness in December 2021 and Cass, who'd had a rough year herself, having suffered a spinal injury in late 2020, couldn't face doing it all on her own. She closed Scully's, though she did leave the door open to return in a consulting role if a new owner comes forward to carry on the Scully's name.

