Designed as a sister establishment to Hso,, Marky's Caviar Lounge at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers the same elegant attractions –– fine wine, handcrafted cocktails, and a highly-curated menu. The magic of the menu is all thanks to Buddha Lo, an Eleven Madison Park and Gordon Ramsay London alum who applies contemporary techniques to execute opulent dishes, each punctuated with Marky's own line of locally sourced caviar. Filed under signature dishes is an upmarket take on a plebeian meal: the "Huso Dog." It reigns supreme as the area's most gussied-up hot dog — a plump, all-beef frank topped with meaty chunks of king crab leg, ripe avocado, and pickled mustard seed and topped off with a heaping portion of Marky's own U.S.-farmed and raised Beluga caviar (also known as huso huso). The large, firm, light-gray roe lends a buttery, nutty flavor that makes for a perfect foil for the kewpie mayo-slathered toasted brioche bun and salty beef dog.