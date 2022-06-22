Carlos Hernandez's comedy is rooted in the absurdity of living at the tip of the Floridian peninsula. "Hialeah, where you at?" The crowd roars. "Miami Lakes, where you at?" More cheers. "Miami Lakes is, like, pretending to not be Hialeah. 'We're here. There's, like, a little lake over there. It's fine. There's cows. There's no chickens here.'" Then he proclaims, "Doral in the building!" to silence, followed by hysterical laughter. From an outsider's perspective, it might not seem funny at all. But locals know that Miami Lakes residents turn up their noses at their neighbors in Hialeah and that Doralzuela was an industrial park not too long ago. The bilingual comedian regularly holds court at the Miami Improv as well as at comedy nights across the city, so you shouldn't have a problem catching his act in person. If convincing you requires a taste of his material, check out his TikTok (@cahrlol).