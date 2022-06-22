A good bánh mì isn't hard to find. By nature, the Vietnamese specialty sandwich is hard to mess up. It's the details that set a great bánh mì sandwich apart from lesser versions. Baguettes that are crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, crisp pickled veggies, and fresh proteins are the what you need to perfect. Bánh Mì 2020 in Sunrise nails all these things and then some, improving upon the greatness that is the location's sister restaurant, Huong's Bistro, located seven miles to the west in Lauderale Lakes.Bánh Mì 2020 offers a half-dozen other Vietnamese sandwiches, including a vegan version, and you'd be hard-pressed to find better in all of South Florida.