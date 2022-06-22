Who doesn't love a well-made margarita? If you want the best one, though, head to Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, the restaurant from Miami Beach's venerable Ortiz family (El Rancho Grande), which serves a variety of unique signature margaritas you won't find anywhere else, such as the "Flaca From Oaxaca," made with mezcal verde, and the "Hija de la Guayaba," with Herradura silver tequila, guava, and jalapeños. If straight-up tequilas and mezcals are your thing but margs aren't, try one of Tequiztlan's flights. (Pro tip: They don't stint on the food menu, either.) Sign up for their mailing list to keep abreast of private tastings, which are bound to return in force when we finally crawl out from under this pandemic.