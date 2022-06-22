If you're on the hunt for some much-needed self-care, head to Habits Skin Lab, where pampering your hands and feet is their passion. Set against a soothing pastel backdrop, Habits exudes tranquility in every way — from the complimentary matcha lattes to the melodious playlist, which eases you into their velvet (velvet!) pedicure chairs. Habits carries all of your favorite O.P.I and Essie shades, as well as brands like Ella + Mia for those who prefer clean beauty options. And if you're looking to re-create the latest nail trend, the skilled nail technicians here are up to the task, with offerings like Aprés Gel-X extensions, traditional acrylics, and killer nail art worthy of the 'Gram. Pro tip: While they do take walk-ins, it's best to schedule an appointment for a seamless experience.