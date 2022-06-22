Oh, how easy it would be for the Fontainebleau to rest on its laurels. But in 2022, the Miami Beach icon and designated U.S. National Historic Landmark continues to keep it fresh; in fact, it's the most dynamic hotel in town. You'll never be bored at the Fontainebleau, starting with the oceanfront rooms and suites, with amenities like plush cotton robes, contemporary décor, and 20-inch iMacs in every room. Some of the 305's hottest happenings are always an elevator ride away, with the LIV club and music series BleauLive regularly attracting the hottest artists. And, of course, there are the 11 pools and an all-star restaurant lineup featuring the likes of Hakkasan, Scarpetta by Scott Conant, and StripSteak by Michael Mina. All the elements are there for a good time. If you somehow manage to leave the Fontainebleau having not achieved peak relaxation or euphoria, well, that's on you.