Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

Best Mani/Pedi

Habits Skin Lab

If you're on the hunt for some much-needed self-care, head to Habits Skin Lab, where pampering your hands and feet is their passion. Set against a soothing pastel backdrop, Habits exudes tranquility in every way — from the complimentary matcha lattes to the melodious playlist, which eases you into their velvet (velvet!) pedicure chairs. Habits carries all of your favorite O.P.I and Essie shades, as well as brands like Ella + Mia for those who prefer clean beauty options. And if you're looking to re-create the latest nail trend, the skilled nail technicians here are up to the task, with offerings like Aprés Gel-X extensions, traditional acrylics, and killer nail art worthy of the 'Gram. Pro tip: While they do take walk-ins, it's best to schedule an appointment for a seamless experience.

Best Blow-Dry Bar

Coffee & Hair Co.

If any beverage is widely considered sacred, it's coffee. That's what sets apart Coffee & Hair Co. as one of the most special blow-dry bars for all of your styling needs. You can choose from a variety of packages with additional treatments and services — including the coffee scrub, which provides a deep cleanse paired with a lovely scalp massage during your wash. Appointments can be made online or over the phone, and if they're booked up on the day you need them, they'll offer to put you on the waitlist. The best part? The coffee is fantastic.

Best Hotel

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Courtesy of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Oh, how easy it would be for the Fontainebleau to rest on its laurels. But in 2022, the Miami Beach icon and designated U.S. National Historic Landmark continues to keep it fresh; in fact, it's the most dynamic hotel in town. You'll never be bored at the Fontainebleau, starting with the oceanfront rooms and suites, with amenities like plush cotton robes, contemporary décor, and 20-inch iMacs in every room. Some of the 305's hottest happenings are always an elevator ride away, with the LIV club and music series BleauLive regularly attracting the hottest artists. And, of course, there are the 11 pools and an all-star restaurant lineup featuring the likes of Hakkasan, Scarpetta by Scott Conant, and StripSteak by Michael Mina. All the elements are there for a good time. If you somehow manage to leave the Fontainebleau having not achieved peak relaxation or euphoria, well, that's on you.

Best Kennel

D.O.G. Hotels Wynwood

Let the Four Seasons of kennels pamper your pooch. Situated off North Miami Avenue near Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, the Wynwood location of South Florida mini-chain D.O.G. Hotels offers first-class daycare, overnight boarding, and grooming in a posh, modern setting. The spacious facility houses climate-controlled indoor parks to protect Rover from the sweltering Miami heat and a cage-free environment of small, numbered rooms decorated with wood panels to help your furry friend feel more at home. Along with boarding, D.O.G. offers daycare and grooming services. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Best Pet Supply Store

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

With crystal chandeliers, wood-paneled floors, and various pet portraits hanging on its hot-pink walls, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming feels more like a posh salon than a pet-supply shop. The store, which has locations in Bal Harbour, Midtown, Doral, and Kendall — boasts an array of all-natural homemade treats, plush toys, and premium foods in a candy-store like display and also offers grooming and self-service grooming at certain locations. Buy your pup a birthday cake ($29.99) and matching party hat ($5.99), or treat your kitty to knit barnyard animal toys filled with catnip ($1.99).

Best Dog Groomer

Cosmo!Paw!Litan Pet Grooming

If you're going to spend mucho dinero on self-care, why wouldn't you pamper your pooch, too? When you make an appointment with Cosmo!Paw!Litan Pet Grooming, you don't even have to schlep Schnookums to the salon — they'll come to you. The staff of the one-stop mobile grooming service is friendly, patient, and fully equipped to make your best friend look fabulous. Fresh cuts, bathing, nail trimming, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, gland squeezing — they do it all, and more. Treat Fido to the spa day they deserve. After all, they put up with your crap 24/7.

Best Dog Food Store

Wynwood Dog Food Co.

Wynwood Dog Food Co. doesn't look like a store for dogs. So much so that there's a sign erected front and center inside reminding customers: "We Make Dog Food." Offering customized meals that are cooked fresh on a daily basis, using 100 percent human-grade ingredients inside its contemporary "Canine Kitchen" on N. Miami Avenue, the store — blends like beef and potato, chicken and rice, and venison and squash — along with a handful of "condition specific" recipes formulated for skin, cardiac, and renal support. Although the company offers pickup and delivery, pups and their owners are welcome to visit to see where the culinary canine magic happens.

Best Cannabis Dispensary

The Flowery

The Flowery
Photo courtesy of the Flowery

As the only family-owned medical marijuana dispensary in Florida, the Flowery is set to bloom in the state's booming, multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. Based in Miami, the budding company hand-delivers products like marijuana flower and kief through its online storefront to patients' homes across the state. In contrast to cannabis giants like Trulieve and Surterra, the Flowery prides itself on producing high-quality goods locally, without the influence of corporate backing. The company is slated to open its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in June on Biscayne Boulevard, but for now, you can place your order online for delivery.

Best CBD Store

Herbin Livin Smoke Shop

A small, unpretentious store with barred windows and neon signs advertising "Delta 8" and "CBD," Herbin Livin Smoke Shop appears, at first glance, to be your average Miami head shop — but it's much more once you step inside. The shelves are filled with the familiar array of grinders, glass pipes, and rolling papers, of course, but the shop also sells its own line of high-quality CBD and CBD-infused goods and boasts a private, outdoor lounge area. Choose from a wide selection of CBD products including wellness gummies from Martha Stewart's collection, pain creams, and skin patches — all with the guidance of the store's friendly and CBD-knowledgeable employees.

Best Cigar Shop

Cuba Tobacco Cigar Co.

You could visit one of the new, bourgeois cigar lounges that are popping up all over Miami's shmanciest neighborhoods, but why mess with a proven formula? Set in the heart of Little Havana, Cuba Tobacco Cigar Co. rose to prominence during the U.S. cigar boom of the '90s when the shop, owned by the Bello family, launched its Havana Sunrise brand, whose popularity made CTCC the largest producer of cigars in the U.S. But the family has been rolling cigars for far longer — ever since founder Don Bello opened a factory in Las Villas, Cuba, in 1896. With roots firmly planted in el exilio Miami, the family-owned shop is still going strong — and so are the cigars.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2022

Best Of Miami®

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation