You've heard of being a tourist in your own city. What about being a tourist over your town? Since the mid-1990s, Miami Seaplane Tours has offered scenic flights over South Florida hotspots like the Upper Keys, Stiltsville, Big Cypress National Park, and Biscayne National Park via its Cessna SkyHawks and Skywagon seaplanes. Designed to land and take off from water, the seaplanes provide "unparalleled" scenic views of South Florida landmarks from a low-level or bird's-eye view. The experiences range from 20 minutes to two hours in length and are priced from $150 to $400, depending on where you wanna fly.