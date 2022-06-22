What once was South Beach's iconic roadway and a favorite for car enthusiasts looking to show off their wheels has unfortunately become a hotbed of controversy, causing friction between locals, tourists, and city officials. For a long while, Ocean Drive was open to traffic in both directions. Then, in the early days of the pandemic lockdown, there came an idyllic period when it was closed to auto traffic and only accessible to pedestrians, who could stroll freely down the boulevard as if it were an all-day street fair. Now Ocean Drive has a hybrid configuration of a single southbound lane for cars, plus a bike lane. As it currently stands, the drag is congested, tense, and nigh impossible to traverse, and you're better off choosing any other road if you're actually aiming to get anywhere.