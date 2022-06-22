Self-described as a loud and messy rock 'n' roll band, Bruvvy has risen quickly to the top of Miami's rock scene. In fact, in April 2022, the quartet opened for Bon Jovi when the band stopped at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. Frontwoman and guitarist Liz Varum's vocals are mildly reminiscent of Tragic Kingdom-era Gwen Stefani, with a dash of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" Joan Jett. And while the term "underground band" sometimes sends people scurrying back up the aisles, know that Bruvvy delivers unadulterated alternative and hard rock. When they aren't opening for Jersey rock legends, you can find them performing at venues like Las Rosas, PoorHouse, and the Bridge.