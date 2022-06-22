In search of a sophisticated respite from South Beach? Take a chill pill at Water Lion. This intimate wine bar, tucked inside the Sagamore Hotel, feels more like a members-only club without the lame humans. Partners Filip Trajkovic and Abbe Diaz have created an inviting space to enjoy two of life's greatest pleasures, i.e., sipping wine and slurping. Diaz curates the wine selection, changing things up frequently on a list of naturals, classics, and rarities. Can't decide? Diaz and her staff will prepare a custom wine flight for you. What's with the "alchemy" in the title? Well, there's a bit of magic in the air for sure. Diaz has nicknamed this tiny ten-seater "the marriage bar" for the number of proposals that have transpired there. Regardless of whether you subscribe to this ostensibly sacred institution (marriage, not Water Lion), you can be sure to feel the vibe once you're inside.