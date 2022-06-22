With crystal chandeliers, wood-paneled floors, and various pet portraits hanging on its hot-pink walls, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming feels more like a posh salon than a pet-supply shop. The store, which has locations in Bal Harbour, Midtown, Doral, and Kendall — boasts an array of all-natural homemade treats, plush toys, and premium foods in a candy-store like display and also offers grooming and self-service grooming at certain locations. Buy your pup a birthday cake ($29.99) and matching party hat ($5.99), or treat your kitty to knit barnyard animal toys filled with catnip ($1.99).