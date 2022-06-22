One of Major League Baseball's best pitchers in 2021, Sandy Alcántara posted a 3.19 ERA, a 1.075 WHIP, and notched 201 strikeouts across 205-plus innings — a performance that earned him a new, five-year $56 million contract.Truly a special 12 months for the Marlins' best player! It's no secret they're a franchise in search of an identity, and as of now, they are known for dynamite pitching, led by Alcántara, mixed with a generous and colorful splash of Jazz Chisholm vibes. If the Marlins are to compete over the next half-decade, Sandy, who has yet to turn 27 at this writing, will factor strongly in their success.