A glass (or bottle) of wine with dinner is a surefire way to elevate your meal. At Luca Osteria, chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's Italian culinary paradise in the heart of Coral Gables, the wine list isn't a 20-pound doorstop, but it presents a fine selection of Italian wines. There are wines from other parts of the world, too — from California and Oregon, from France and Argentina, even one bottle from the Finger Lakes in upstate New York. As for us, we'll stick with the Italian offerings — say, a pet-nat from Emilia-Romagna with our patate fritte. We'll definitely pair the light and refreshing vermentino with our pasta al limone before treating our palate to a smooth, easy-drinking rosso di Montalcino as we slice into a plate of double lamb chops with their accompanying anchovy- and garlic-rich bagna càuda. But hey, you do you. And if you're on the fence or feel overmatched, don't hesitate to ask the staff for a recommendation (or request guidance from the chef himself). The restaurant's tagline is "Good Pasta, Good People," but they might consider completing the trifecta by adding "Good Wine."