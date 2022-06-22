Miami may be known as the "Magic City," but near the southeastern edge of Coral Gables is a wondrous greenspace that'll make you think you've stepped into a fantasy novel where a fairy might be hiding beneath any leaf or branch. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, founded in 1938 by a passionate group of environmentalists and plant collectors (and named after one of them, David Fairchild), is a veritable Garden of Eden hidden amid Miami's suburban sprawl. For $24.95 ($11.95 for kids, $15.95 for students, $17.95 for seniors), visitors can spend a day surrounded by some of South Florida's most magnificent tropical plants and trees and tour the 83-acre grounds while they learn about endangered flora and the Fairchild's mission to preserve them. Don't miss the butterfly garden while you're there — and grab a bite at the Glasshouse Café.