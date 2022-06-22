There is certainly a time and place for an on-the-fly Colombian empanada with spicy ají. Then there is experiencing the South American nation's cuisine elevated to the max with an experiential menu that changes every season. No one is elevating Colombian food in Miami (or anywhere, for that matter) to greater heights than chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, AKA Juanma, a veritable molecular gastronaut. After opening Elcielo hotspots in Medellín and Bogotá, Barrientos brought the restaurant to Brickell in 2015. An Elcielo has since opened in Washington, D.C., earning Juanma a Michelin star — the first-ever for a Colombian restaurant — in 2021. Take one step inside Elcielo's space in Miami and you'll begin to understant the praise. To make the most of an Elcielo experience, book "The Experience" and arrive hungry: It's a 21-course affair, with sensory moments throughout. If you're aiming for a little more moderation, opt for "The Journey," a more modest, 13-course affair. In this context, of course, modest is a relative term; on a given night, you might wash your hands in chocolate or inhale an osmotized watermelon.