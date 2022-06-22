Want to know what life was like in Miami during the Roaring Twenties? Five bucks gets you a guided tour of the childhood home of George Merrick, the complicated figure who transformed an unassuming agricultural area into Coral Gables, AKA the City Beautiful, one of the most desired real estate destinations in the nation. A docent will walk you through the Merrick House's 14 rooms and around the grounds, which include a garden, a lily pond, and a grotto filled with ten species of fish. Pro tip: The Merrick House, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, makes for a picturesque setting for wedding photo shoots.