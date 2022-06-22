If there was ever a year for Erik Spoelstra to be named Best Coach in Miami, it would be following a season that saw the Miami Heat finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and more important, he was voted by the NBA as one of the top 25 coaches in its history. Yeah, decent 2022 for Coach Spo. In yet another example of his greatness, Spoelstra made headlines this year by leading a roster made up of a majority of undrafted players to the best record in the East, even as "experts" doubted Miami would remain in the top spot for most of the year. For any other coach, a 53-29 season would be the pinnacle of their career and a jumping-off point. For Spoelstra, it's just another notch on his Hall of Fame coaching career belt. Hats off to one of the greatest coaches to ever do it, in any sport, anywhere.