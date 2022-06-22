Yoga's origins date back 5,000 years, but at some point this spiritual practice lost its way with the glitz of Lululemon leggings, diamond- and ruby-studded yoga mats, and talk of weeklong retreats that cost more than a loaded Honda Civic. But amid the pageantry of Sunset Harbour you'll find Modo Yoga Miami Beach, a no-frills heated studio inconspicuously hidden above a salon and boutiques on West Avenue. The studio embraces the more traditional aspects of yoga. That's not to say you'll find yourself choking on nag champa incense or forced to sing in Sanskrit, but curating a calming, meditative space before and after classes is integral to the practice (cell phones and chitchatting are banned inside). The hatha-inspired Modo series is the studio's signature class, but they also offer challenging vinyasa and restorative yin classes. Annual and monthly membership prices rival other studios in the area, and, because most classes are filled with regulars, studio managers and instructors tend to greet nearly every yogi by name.