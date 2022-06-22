Like his Panthers squad as a whole, Jonathan Huberdeau had himself a ridiculous 2022. "Hubby" led the NHL in assists (85) and finished tied for second on the circuit in points (115), was tied for third in power-play points (38) and second in shorthanded points (5). If forced to point to a single impactful individual's performance that led to the Panthers clinching the top seed in the NHL, Huberdeau's mesmerizing season would be it. A Panther since 2011 when the team selected him third overall in the NHL draft, Hubby is finally getting a taste of team successes. Though you might be tempted to think he's hit the downslope of his career at age 29, Huberdeau's play in '22 was a gentle reminder he's nowhere near done. In fact, with the Panthers roster continually improving around him, it's possible he's just getting started.