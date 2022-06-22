The best sports owners are only heard from when they're hoisting a trophy or introducing new players or coaches at a press conference. No one wants to hear from the billionaire that owns their favorite team unless there is good news, or a change being made. Vincent Viola, unlike many of his peers, could walk into the food court at Sawgrass Mills Mall and not be recognized. Hopefully, that changes as the Panthers win multiple Stanley Cups over the course of the next few years. But for now, it's just a sign that he's done his job in the shadows and let Bill Zito and his team do their jobs. The success, along with side-stepping in-season drama, is enough to claim he's had the best year of any sports owner in South Florida.