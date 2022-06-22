It's unclear how the Globe earned its name. It could be for the collection of cartographic globes displayed behind the lacquered wood bar, or perhaps it's the undeniable feeling that patrons have suddenly been transported a world away from Miami's hypermodern dining scene. Owners Danny and Lorraine Guiteras opt for fresh roses and handpainted frescoes over the whole Tulum-inspired fad. Black-and-white films screen behind the bar. There's live jazz every Saturday night (no DJs), imparting the feel of an old New York salon or Paris café. Family-owned since 1997, the Globe is a sophisticated spot for lunch, dinner, or happy hour (former Coral Gables mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli is a regular). Fortunately, the menu doesn't rotate — the steak frites, fish and chips, pear ravioli, and signature Globe salad are as delectable now as they were 25 years ago.