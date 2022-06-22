Picture it: You just met a seemingly special someone. After a slew of texts and a phone chat or two, you're ready to ask them out on a proper date. Drinks and dinner is a well-trodden combo and with good reason, but ask yourself whether you want to be tried-and-true or memorable. Don't you want to stand out? Treat your potential keeper to Arcade Odyssey. Spend an afternoon fingering arcade games together — PacMan and Pong and Defender and Galaga, and pinball machines galore. An arcade may not be the place for deep conversation, but it is practically a guaranteed fun time. (Plus, haven't you gabbed enough for now?) Here you can witness in real time how this person experiences joy, how they handle defeat. Bonus: Arcade Odyssey serves beer, wine, boba tea (alcohol-spiked and non-), as well as Asian noodles and dumplings.