Let the Four Seasons of kennels pamper your pooch. Situated off North Miami Avenue near Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, the Wynwood location of South Florida mini-chain D.O.G. Hotels offers first-class daycare, overnight boarding, and grooming in a posh, modern setting. The spacious facility houses climate-controlled indoor parks to protect Rover from the sweltering Miami heat and a cage-free environment of small, numbered rooms decorated with wood panels to help your furry friend feel more at home. Along with boarding, D.O.G. offers daycare and grooming services. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.