Wynwood Dog Food Co. doesn't look like a store for dogs. So much so that there's a sign erected front and center inside reminding customers: "We Make Dog Food." Offering customized meals that are cooked fresh on a daily basis, using 100 percent human-grade ingredients inside its contemporary "Canine Kitchen" on N. Miami Avenue, the store — blends like beef and potato, chicken and rice, and venison and squash — along with a handful of "condition specific" recipes formulated for skin, cardiac, and renal support. Although the company offers pickup and delivery, pups and their owners are welcome to visit to see where the culinary canine magic happens.