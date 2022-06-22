If you're going to spend mucho dinero on self-care, why wouldn't you pamper your pooch, too? When you make an appointment with Cosmo!Paw!Litan Pet Grooming, you don't even have to schlep Schnookums to the salon — they'll come to you. The staff of the one-stop mobile grooming service is friendly, patient, and fully equipped to make your best friend look fabulous. Fresh cuts, bathing, nail trimming, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, gland squeezing — they do it all, and more. Treat Fido to the spa day they deserve. After all, they put up with your crap 24/7.