Whether you're looking for a few supplies for a romantic evening or aiming to spice things up in the boudoir, Caliente Adult Superstore is your one-stop erotic shop. As soon as you enter (through doors darkened to respect patrons' privacy), the kind and attentive staff is ready to help you find products that suit your sensual desires. Lingerie and lube? They've got it. Plush handcuffs and edible underwear? You'll find it here. For those in the market for solo-sexual accoutrements, Caliente stocks a wide array of dildos, Fleshlights, and DVDs, as well as a private viewing room. Whether you're a veteran of kink or a newbie couple, you're welcome at this pleasure emporium.