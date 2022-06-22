Freshmen don't have the sort of season Tyler Van Dyke had in 2021. In fact, they usually don't have a season at all. But after D'Eriq King was lost to injury, Van Dyke entered the NCAA football chat and shone — to the tune of 26 touchdowns and a scant six interceptions. His stellar play earned the Hurricanes QB ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but more important, Miami New Times' annual "Best Hurricanes Football Player" nod. It just keeps getting better for Tyler. Each step, progressively upward. The only college accomplishment remaining for Van Dyke is a Heisman Trophy and a top ten selection in next year's NFL draft — and he's a decent bet to do both.