Listen, spas are a dime a dozen in Miami. But there's a reason locals continue to flock to Belle Isle on the Venetian Causeway and make their way to the Standard Spa. Sure, it's a hotel — and a great one at that — but you don't need to spend the night here to avail yourself of the spa amenities. Anyone who spends $125 on services Monday through Thursday (there's a $225 minimum Friday through Sunday) can enjoy everything the hotel offers without booking a room. The "Standard Massage" (get it?) starts at $216 for 60 minutes and ascends from there as your tensions melt away proportionally. There are sound-healing and Thai massages ($300 for 90 minutes), a "Hurts So Good" ($228 for 60 minutes), and more. And there are body treatments, facials, and nail services. Afterward, you can enjoy the Turkish-style hammam, take an Arctic plunge in 50-degree water, or chill out by the infinity pool overlooking Biscayne Bay. Seriously, what's not to love about the Standard?