Okay, the Flamingo Theater Bar at the Four Ambassadors is not a "club," per se — but it regularly books some of the best Latin music-centered shows in the city. The theater, along with its sister venue, La Scala de Miami (also located in the Four Ambassadors), has artists from Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, and Puerto Rico grace its stage, keeping Miami's diasporic communities connected to their cultures. ChocQuibTown, Jacob Forever, Carlos Varela, Julio Iglesias, Jr., Los Amigos Invisibles, and Daniela Darcourt have all performed here. And while it's not a nightclub, that doesn't stop people from getting up and dancing at shows. Tickets are typically priced in the $50 to $60 range but be aware that you usually have to spring for a whole table. (Some tables are two-seaters.