Sixty-plus years into its Miami Beach journey, the Fillmore continues to strike the perfect balance. There's so much to love about this 2,500-ish-capacity room, which occupies a sweet spot between mega-venue and teeny-tiny club — its Art Deco allure, its South Beach proximity to post-concert shenanigans, the steady flow of big names rocking its fully equipped confines. Among those to grace its stage in recent years: Madonna, New Order, the Kid Laroi, and Death Cab for Cutie. All of which makes it nearly incomprehensible to imagine living without the place — something we're going to have to do for the next 12 months as construction commences on Miami Beach's new, 800-room Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel right next door. It's going to be a long year.