When the spice is right, expand. Proprietor Christian Dominique's Manjay began as a stall in fhe Citadel food hall in Miami's up-and-coming Little River neighborhood. As of January 2022, it's also a brick-and-mortar fast-casual eatery in Wynwood, where you can enjoy the same delicious pan-Caribbean fare in open-air seating. Whether you go for the jerk chicken, the Caribbean conch fritters, the "Mofongo My Way," the vegan roti, or a rice bowl with banan payzay and pikliz, you're sure to be treated to bite after bite of zesty flavor. With its roots in Haiti and its influences ranging from Jamaica to Cuba, Manjay is an all-around mouth-pleaser.