During the pandemic, some of us learned new languages, taught ourselves to play a musical instrument, or picked up a hobby like, say, needlepoint. And the rest of us just became drunken couch potatoes (which, to be fair, sounds like a decent dish). The team behind Zuma got constructive, embarking on a redo to mark the restaurant's tenth anniversary. The izakaya-style spot in the Kimpton Epic Hotel (also newly renovated) near the mouth of the Miami River downtown now features a host stand and DJ booth, both crafted from enormous planks of Indonesian trees. The bar's suspended shelving and acid-etched glass wainscoting is echoed in the hanging bamboo poles and glass façade that leads to the patio. And if you want to sit on the waterfront terrace and relax — it's all new furniture and greenery out there, too.