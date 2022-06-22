Support Us

Best COVID Redesign

Zuma

Zuma Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
billwisserphoto.com

During the pandemic, some of us learned new languages, taught ourselves to play a musical instrument, or picked up a hobby like, say, needlepoint. And the rest of us just became drunken couch potatoes (which, to be fair, sounds like a decent dish). The team behind Zuma got constructive, embarking on a redo to mark the restaurant's tenth anniversary. The izakaya-style spot in the Kimpton Epic Hotel (also newly renovated) near the mouth of the Miami River downtown now features a host stand and DJ booth, both crafted from enormous planks of Indonesian trees. The bar's suspended shelving and acid-etched glass wainscoting is echoed in the hanging bamboo poles and glass façade that leads to the patio. And if you want to sit on the waterfront terrace and relax — it's all new furniture and greenery out there, too.

Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year

Scully's Tavern

Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year
Photo courtesy of Scully's Tavern

For more than three decades, Scully's Tavern was a neighborhood restaurant for Kendallites looking to relax with a drink, eat some good grub, and hang with friends. Chris and Cassandra "Cass" Hirsh worked side by side every day. Over the years, customers became family. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, Chris and Cass would lay out a massive spread for employees, customers, and residents. Turkeys, hams, and all the fixings would be free to anyone who wanted to partake. The restaurant was known for its generous spirit — and for its scampi wings, which became somewhat of a local legend. But Chris died after a brief illness in December 2021 and Cass, who'd had a rough year herself, having suffered a spinal injury in late 2020, couldn't face doing it all on her own. She closed Scully's, though she did leave the door open to return in a consulting role if a new owner comes forward to carry on the Scully's name.

Best of Miami® 2022

Best of Miami® 2022

