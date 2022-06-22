Miami loves a good booty. And whether that rump requires a daily regimen or just needs a one-day boost, GluteHouse in Brickell is the destination. It's a gym like no other for a city like no other, complete with state-of-the-art equipment. Workouts come in the form of a circuit-style strength training program. They last 50 minutes and are guided by an app and a floor coach. Memberships start at $99 per cycle, encompassing two workouts per week for four weeks. Sure, it can be intense, but the Miami River views make your butt-tastic workout that much better. For home gym-ers, there's the GluteHouse On-The-Go online training program. And this fall, GluteHouse plans to expand its space to more than 3,500 square feet and add new equipment and membership elements. Get your ass moving already!