If any beverage is widely considered sacred, it's coffee. That's what sets apart Coffee & Hair Co. as one of the most special blow-dry bars for all of your styling needs. You can choose from a variety of packages with additional treatments and services — including the coffee scrub, which provides a deep cleanse paired with a lovely scalp massage during your wash. Appointments can be made online or over the phone, and if they're booked up on the day you need them, they'll offer to put you on the waitlist. The best part? The coffee is fantastic.