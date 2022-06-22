From its humble beginnings as a food truck boasting "the original Cuban taco" to its more elaborate brick-and-mortar present day, chef/owner Monica Leon's Caja Caliente has been a celebration of Cuban heritage with a contemporary twist. The restaurant's pink-and-aqua décor radiates an island feel that complements the zesty, fresh flavors of the menu. It's casual, unpretentious dining, but this fare demands a three-course meal (at the very least). To start, try the croquetas — the classic ham, or perhaps a spicy goat cheese version. Empanadas come bite-size, so make sure everyone at the table orders a different filling and share. You can move on to Leon's Cuban takes on burritos and tacos, though we find it hard to resist her pan con lechón (add avocado and a fried egg!) and her ropa vieja. End your meal with something sweet, like a traditional flan de leche or empanadas de guayaba y queso — a playful take on pastelitos. Leon has created a special space informed by past generations and reimagined for modern palates. It's fusion. It's Miami. It's delicious.