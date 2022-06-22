Local pool halls hold a special place in the hearts of sharks (not the ones waiting for you by the beach). New Wave Billiards & Sports Bar is spacious and offers food, drinks, and a smoking lounge in addition to its 29 well-illuminated tables. Rates are reasonable, as are the libation prices, so you can easily check yourself in for the entire evening without having to empty your wallet. Best of all? Most players are regulars, so you don't have to worry about chatting it up with tourists and TikTokers. Plus, it's near FIU — oh, so convenient for disposable income-challenged students, so you won't rack up a lifetime of debt (unless you gamble).