Venture about ten minutes south from the throngs of squealing children and boozy spring breakers on Fort Lauderdale Beach and you'll find one of the best-kept secrets among Broward County residents. Known as "the Jetties" or "the Jetty," the secluded stretch of sand is tucked away just north of Port Everglades and its southern tip ends in a rocky shoreline. The sandy path that leads down to the water from the metered-parking area might feel like a never-ending trek (especially after a beer or three), but the view from the Jetties is well worth the journey –– especially at sunset or sunrise. Visit on a Saturday to watch cruise ships sail out of port. If you're lucky, you might just run into some wholesome, old-time Jetty-goers wishing bon voyage to the passengers as they glide past.