They don't call Sin the "ass of South Florida'' for nothing. Pole dancers and burlesque performers alike are often left out of the "dancer" quota, but leave it to Sin Silva to effortlessly merge the gap. Their seductive spectacle entices audiences of all kinds with an androgynous showgirl-meets-drag aesthetic. From fire-eating to whip-cracking, Sin is modernizing and redefining the world of burlesque. Each flip, dip, and kick makes watching them feel like...a sin. Catch them Friday nights starting at 8:30 at the Outcasts Show at Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar (2266 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-565-2526; alibi.lgbt).