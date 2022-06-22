Miami's urbanites want to experience the subtropical charm of a beachside city with golden sun, glistening sand, and plenty of food options near the sea — i.e., not South Beach. Luckily, there's a tranquil gem nestled along Biscayne Bay, far removed from the headache of barrier island traffic. The Village of Key Biscayne, one of Miami's prettiest suburbs, has everything a burnt-out city dweller dreams of. Access to Bill Baggs Historic State Park makes for a relaxing stint on sand and surf, with sufficient proximity to the offshore enclave of Stiltsville for ambitious kayakers. History lovers can tour the historic Cape Florida Lighthouse, a vestige of settler-era Miami and the inspiration for one of our town's iconic craft beers, Tank Brewing's El Farito. After a day by the water, stroll down to No Name Harbor for a bite at Boater's Grill and/or a cocktail at the Cleat MIA. Simply put, Key Biscayne has everything an escapist might need, plus a spectacular view of their hometown — from a safe distance.