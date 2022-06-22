If you're high right now, go outside and interact with nature. Want to kick it up? Head to Haulover Park, where you'll encounter 177 acres of parkland bordered to the east by 1.4 miles of beach and, beyond that, 41 million square miles of ocean. That's something to get lost in, even without your temporarily elevated special effects. A stroll on the aforementioned beach practically guarantees an encounter with local canines availing themselves of Haulover's quarter-mile of dedicated no-leash-required dog beach. If dogs aren't your thing, there's a skate park. You can rent a bike (standard or electric), or buy yourself a $5 kite at in-park concession Skyward Kites and go fly it. Oh, and if you're the clothing-optional sort, well, just walk toward the north end of the beach — Haulover's got you (un)covered there too. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.