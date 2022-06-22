Founded in 2000 by Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, Dance Now! Miami has become one of the city's most respected dance companies thanks to its focus on modern and contemporary dance. From traditional programs on the stage to immersive site-specific productions, Dance Now! Miami pushes forward what dance can and ought to be in the 21st Century. It prides itself in teaming up with other artists and dance companies, like its recent collaboration with the legendary Limón Dance Company. DN!M presents various series throughout the year, including Masterpiece in Motion, which honors dance's rich legacy, and New Voices, in which choreographers from across the U.S. expose Miami audiences to new trends in dance. Miami is certainly a cosmopolitan city, but it's nonetheless impressive thatsuch a forward-thinking company calls our city home.