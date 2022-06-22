Nicky Monet might have been born a star. Raised in Florida, she entered the entertainment industry at an early age, appearing on Nickelodeon as a backup dancer for 'Nsync. A sojourn in Los Angeles saw her become a reality-TV fixture,— appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Slag Wars, Iconic Justice, and Hot Haus. Now she's come full circle: It's our luck that she can now be found performing all over town — at the Palace in South Beach, at bars in Fort Lauderdale, and at Double Stubble at Gramps in Wynwood, to name just a few. A trans model, drag queen, and burlesque artist, Monet captivates with her command of the stage — she must be seen to be believed. She's seductive and powerful, hilarious and candid. Her electric energy pulsates each and every time she takes the stage.