Let's face it: The reason many locals never make it to the beach is that it's a friggin' pain to park once you get there. Not so at Key Biscayne's Crandon Park Beach, where parking spots are as plentiful as mangos in July. The prices aren't so bad, either: just $5 on weekdays and $7 on weekends. The beach is dotted with the kind of palm trees that make it easy to pretend you're in Jamaica, and there's no lack of amenities, including restrooms, picnic tables, grills, and even cabana rentals. You don't even have to worry about packing a cooler: Openseas Cafe takes orders by phone or online (305-606-5288; openseascafe.com) and delivers right to you on the beach.