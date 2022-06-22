If we're keeping it one-hundred, any player with the last name McGusty deserves to win this category on principle alone. Everything that happens on the court is secondary. These are just the rules. Luckily, our integrity is kept intact by the fact that Kameron McGusty is a certified bucket getter and the player most responsible for the Hurricanes' deep run in the 2022 NCAA tournament. McGusty, a first-team All-ACC team member, finished the season averaging 17.8 points in 34 minutes per game — tops on the team — but it was his leadership that affected his team the most. Our only hope is that fans appreciated McGusty while he was here, because a player with a name that fitting for his school may never come along again.