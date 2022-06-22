A grown-ass man walks across the green grass holding an ice cream cone. He happily licks the melting sweet cream as he looks for a place to sit. Nearby, a young girl does cartwheels across the park while her mother applauds from her seat. A tarot card reader sets up a small table and a pair of chairs by the sidewalk. His glittery tablecloth billows with each passing breeze. You never know what you'll see — or hear — at South Pointe Park. Its proximity to the Atlantic and stunning views of the Port of Miami make it an ideal people-watching spot any day of the week. If it's a front-row seat for the South Beach carnival sideshow, that's all happening a little way to the north; by all means check it out. But South Pointe is...not that. The doings here are subtler, not so cartoonish. Nearly every Sunday, a group of yoga enthusiasts gather here to practice their acrobatics. They tie ropes between trees and balance as they walk across. Engaging your core never looked easier. If you're lucky, a local band might turn up for an impromptu jam session. Your eyes will be satisfied within minutes.