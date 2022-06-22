There's nothing better than an alfresco lunch, and the outdoor patio at Peacock Garden Resto + Bar is a lush, secret oasis that feels like you've stepped into an exotic fantasy. The greenery serves as a natural cooling system, making the patio seem like a chill respite. To start, order some oysters (grilled or on the half-shell) and a glass of roe, then follow up with a salad, a burger, or a seafood risotto. Because every lunch is better when enjoyed with your furry friend, Peacock Garden offers a Tail Wagger menu, from which your pup can choose between salmon crudo or beef tartare as an entrée, and a blueberry puppyccino for dessert, along with free-flowing Evian water to ensure Fido stays well hydrated.