Greg Tetzner and his girlfriend, Jackie Richie, started Old Greg's as a pandemic pop-up and have now opened a brick-and-mortar shop. In the world of pizza, loyalty may fall to the classic New York slice, the doughy Neapolitan, the oil-slicked Detroit — even the Chicago deep dish or its alter ego, thin-and-crispy "pub" pizza. No matter the predilection, Miamians flock to Old Greg's for a taste of Tetzner's famous sourdough pies and slices that sport a crust nearly an inch thick yet is notably light, boasting a well-toasted bottom. While it's never a bad idea to order the plain pie, don't overlook the "O.G. Roni." One bite and you can truly appreciate the bright tang of the house tomato sauce, the even smothering of melted mozzarella, the fragrance of whole-leaf basil, the sweet heat of the hot honey drizzle, and, most crucial, a ton of pepperoni. And not just a random sprinkling, but rather a blanket of the cured meat, each slice baked into crisp-edged cups, pools of meat fat glistening at their centers. The list of side dishes includes breadsticks with garlic-hollandaise dipping sauce, meatballs, and massive breaded chicken wings. Those, and desserts like the olive oil-based lemon poppyseed tres leches kicked up with Sicilian pistachio, fennel pollen, and stracciatella-rich cream, make this far more than your run-of-the-mill pizza pit stop.