As we enter year 17 of the great vinyl comeback, it makes sense that actual brick-and-mortar record stores are seeing a parallel resurgence. If listeners want their music to occupy a physical form, it makes sense they'd also want their shopping experience to be nondigital. North Miami's Found Sound Records hearkens back to a day when independent record shops were grounds for new discoveries and downloading wasn't even a word. Every Tuesday through Saturday, from 1 to 7 p.m., owner Ralph Pichardo sits behind the counter spinning vinyl, ready to answer customers' questions about everything from Father's Day gifts to why you might want to steer clear of that Legendary Stardust Cowboy album. The inventory of new and used records hovers around 8,000, including original pressings and other valuable rarities but also crates filled with LPs priced as low as two bucks.