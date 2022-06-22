Doggi's is your basic hot-dog-cart-to-arepa-powerhouse success story. Launched in 2010 as Doggi's & More, the since-rebranded Doggi's Arepa Bar expanded its Venezuelan menu in 2011 with the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location at Coral Way's eastern terminus. Today it stands as ground zero for arepa consumption, with outposts on Biscayne Boulevard in MiMo as well as in Wynwood (food truck) and Hallandale Beach. Go-tos include the "Santa Bárbara" (marinated churrasco, avocado, tomato, and white shredded cheese) and the "Pulpo" (octopus with vinaigrette and red pepper). And there's more here than arepas, including a cheesy-beyond-belief cachapa — a traditional, semisweet corn pancake folded over queso de mano and topped with cream and shredded cheese — that's a (very filling) must-try. There's claiming to serve the "best" arepas in Miami, and there's Doggi's, which has established itself as the one to beat.