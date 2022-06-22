Sure, Miami has an endless supply of opulent nightclubs and no shortage of DJs, but if you're a denizen looking for a break from the tiki-tiki sounds of Miami Beach, head to the Anderson. Housed in the former Magnum Lounge, the Anderson continues its predecessor's legacy with nightly entertainment ranging from Latin jazz to reggae, rock 'n' roll, and everything in between. Once inside, you'll time-travel to an analog age courtesy of the venue's retro motif. Grab a seat underneath the glistening disco ball and indulge your ears with the sounds of some of Miami's greatest local acts.