Fifteen years ago, dining in Southwest Miami-Dade consisted of evenings at chain restaurants. Chef Adrianne Calvo saw the need for a high-quality establishment and set up shop in a suburban shopping center. The Johnson & Wales graduate quickly made a reputation for herself by offering fine-dining plates like New Zealand lamb, Black Angus reserve steaks, and fresh burrata. The restaurant became popular with local diners who no longer needed to drive for miles to access fine dining. Today Calvo owns several restaurants, including the revamped Redfish by Adrianne at Matheson Hammock Park, but Chef Adrianne's remains her flagship.