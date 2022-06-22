As the only family-owned medical marijuana dispensary in Florida, the Flowery is set to bloom in the state's booming, multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. Based in Miami, the budding company hand-delivers products like marijuana flower and kief through its online storefront to patients' homes across the state. In contrast to cannabis giants like Trulieve and Surterra, the Flowery prides itself on producing high-quality goods locally, without the influence of corporate backing. The company is slated to open its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in June on Biscayne Boulevard, but for now, you can place your order online for delivery.