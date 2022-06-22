Some people say there's no good, reasonably priced Indian food in Miami. Those people haven't dined at Ashoka, a family-owned local treasure tucked inside Flagler Park Plaza in West Miami-Dade. Sliding doors open to a spacious dining room, complete with ornate trim along the walls, and the scents of spices wafting in the air. A daily lunch buffet offers a variety of dishes, from simmering curries to glistening grilled meats cooked in a tandoori oven. When you're seated, you'll find a basket of fresh naan bread at the center of the table looking as if it's been waiting for you its whole life. In addition to the buffet, a comprehensive menu is available at both lunch and dinner, featuring "Chef Specials," Indo-Chinese fusion dishes, and ample selections of vegetarian and vegan plates.